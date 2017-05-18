Meriden man killed in late night motorcycle crash

A man from Meriden was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened late Wednesday night.

According to police, 44-year-old Lamont Williams struck a guardrail in the area of Hanover Road and Prospect Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found Williams lying between the sidewalk and the guardrail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Williams was traveling south on Hanover Road on a Suzuki motorcycle when he was unable to negotiate a left bend.

He struck the guardrail on the right side several times, police said.

He was then knocked off the bike and struck the guardrail a final time with his head. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6216.

