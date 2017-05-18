UConn Hartford campus to be featured during 'Big Mo' celebration

The historic Hartford Times Building has become part of the UConn Hartford campus. (WFSB photo)

The University of Connecticut's Hartford campus continues to take shape.

Work is being done to get the school's capital city campus ready, which includes big renovations to the historic Hartford Times Building.

Spectators said it perfectly pairs the past and present.

It has cutting-edge classrooms inside the old Hartford Times building.

It also boasts a beautiful view of the city.

"We are thrilled to be joining such a vibrant downtown district," said Nina Heller, dean of UConn School of Social Work.

In the fall, the school will welcome 2000 students and 200 faculty to the campus.

Before the big move-in, however, people will get a chance to tour the urban campus.

Hartford's annual Big Mo' celebration is being hosted there.

"Every year for our Big Mo' annual event, we pick a facility or a project in Hartford that’s being developed so we can show the momentum that’s going on in Hartford and all the good things that are going on," said Harold Blinderman, Big Mo' organizer.

The event helps other things in the city as well.

The money raised goes to Riverfront Recapture, which supports city parks, youth programs and free public events in the city.

"We belong in Hartford, UConn Hartford started in Hartford, moved to the suburbs and we’re back here," Heller said. "We have deep connections with the Hartford community."

The Big Mo' celebration is set for Saturday.

The Big Mo' celebration is set for Saturday.

