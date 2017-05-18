2nd alarm fire reported in Torrington

Firefighters were battling a second-alarm fire in Torrington on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 600 block of Riverside Avenue around 1 p.m.

There is no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We'll bring you updates online and on air.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.