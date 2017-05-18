2nd alarm fire reported in Torrington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

2nd alarm fire reported in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters were battling a second-alarm fire in Torrington on Thursday afternoon. 

The fire was reported in the 600 block of Riverside Avenue around 1 p.m.

There is no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

