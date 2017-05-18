Folks hit CT beaches to beat the heat

Round two of record-breaking heat happened on Thursday across the state.

People flocked to Silver Sands Beach on Thursday to beat the heat (WFSB)

As the state experienced record-breaking temperatures, Connecticut residents flocked to the beach on Thursday to beat the heat.

With a little less than five weeks from the official start of summer, people and Eyewitness News got some relief at Silver Sands State Park in Milford.

“Oh I like sitting, baking in the sun, drinking some iced tea,” Ronnie Chasse, of Wallingford, said.

For a group of friends from Wallingford, it didn't get any better than Thursday's weather.

"We're just coming back from college and we saw 90 degrees,” Brendan O'Connell, of Wallingford, said. “And we had to come out here and enjoy the nice weather."

They based their beach day off the forecast, but for others such as Wallingford resident Julie Tucker and her two-year-old son Wyatt, they had a different approach.

"It was just like a spur of the moment thing,” Tucker said. “Just was like all of a sudden, ‘hey, let’s got to the beach,’ and it was a perfect day for it."

While the state is reminding swimmers and parents that lifeguards won't be on duty Silver Sands State Park in Milford until Memorial Day weekend. However, Eyewitness News spotted quite a few, who were playing along with the shore, or just wading into the water, trying to keep cool.

After last weekend's rainy weather, plenty of folks told Eyewitness News they were chomping at the bit to finally hit the beach.

