One-hour grocery delivery service debuts in CT

A one-hour grocery delivery service has debuted in Connecticut.

Instacart offers instant grocery deliveries with fees varying, depending on the speed of delivery and size of an order.

Shoppers can order from Whole Foods, BJ’s, Costco, PriceRite, Petco and Fairway Market.

The service is available in Milford, Ansonia, and Derby.

For deliveries over $35, Instacart is charging $8 for one hour service and $6 for regular delivery.

Customers can schedule orders for delivery up to six days in advance.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.