LIFE STAR called to Enders State Forest after man fell

An Arkansas couple was arrested after police found their 15-day-old baby covered in blood with up to 100 rat bites all over her body.More >
One person was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Sisson Avenue.More >
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
An illness caused by eating parasite-contaminated fish or seafood is on the rise, but there's a way to prevent it while still enjoying your sushi.More >
A Yale University dean has been placed on leave after posting reviews on the crowd-source review website Yelp, including one in which she refers to customers of a local restaurant as "white trash."More >
Fire crews in Waterbury spent hours battling a large blaze that spread to at least four homes on Lounsbury Street.More >
A North Carolina family says a trip to Applebee's ended with a trip to hospital after a waitress gave their 3-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son drinks containing alcohol.More >
A Minnesota man went to Walmart searching for a deal, but ended up wrangling a deer who was probably looking for a snack.More >
Surveillance video captured the moment the men ambushed Robert Lebron and stole his 8-month-old pup, Mala.More >
A teenager was arrested for having a loaded gun and selling drugs during a drug bust in Hartford on Wednesday.More >
