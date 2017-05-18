Man seriously injured after fall at Enders State Forest

A man fell at Enders State Forest in Granby on Thursday afternoon. (WFSB)

A man was seriously injured after falling from the waterfall area at Enders State Forest on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m., police said. LIFE STAR was called to the scene.

The man, who appears to be about 22 years old, was taken to St. Francis Hospital with serious injuries.

Police and officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are investigating what happened.

