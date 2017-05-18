Authorities identify UHart student injured after fall at Enders State Forest

Authorities identified University of Hartford student, who was seriously injured after falling from the waterfall area at Enders State Forest on Thursday afternoon.

Adam Messing, 22, of River Edge, New Jersey, fell from the area above the falls around 3 p.m., according to Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

LIFE STAR was called to the scene and took Messing to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. DEEP said Messing is still under medical care at Hartford Hospital.

Jeremy Bouchard said he was at the park when it happened and called 911.

"I was more trying to get over with a med kid, an officer came down," Bouchard said.

Police and officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are investigating what happened. Messing was with a group from the University of Hartford before the fall.

Authorities said this incident services as a difficult reminder to be careful when out hiking.

"Please, we ask everybody, we know it's getting hot fast, exercise caution and be aware of your own safety," said ENCON Police Capt. Eric Lundin.

UHart said Messing is a senior and was set to graduate on Sunday. School officials said they are unsure about his condition and if he will be able to attend the ceremonies.

No further details were immediately available.

