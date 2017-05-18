PD: Woman in 70s arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Waterford

Police have identified the 61-year-old man who died after being hit by a motor vehicle near the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning.

Police have identified the 61-year-old man who died after being hit by a motor vehicle near the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning.

Shirley Langford was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash near the Crystal Mall in Waterford earlier this year. (Waterford Police Department)

A 74-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash near the Crystal Mall in Waterford earlier this year.

Shirley Langford, of East Lyme, was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility in operation of motor vehicle and failure to drive right.

The arrest of Langford comes after New London resident Kim S. Weeks was hit by a motor vehicle while crossing the Hartford Road, which is also known as Route 85, and Dayton Place on Jan. 18.

The body of Weeks was found off the roadway in a piece of property between Route 85 and the mall's parking lot.

Police said Langford’s Connecticut driver’s license was seized and transmitted to the Department of Motor Vehicles for retesting and evaluation. During the investigation, police said they seized the Toyota Sienna mini-van that belonged to Langford.

Langford was released on a promise to appear in New London Superior Court on June 5.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.