Cooler days ahead!

THURSDAY RECAP…

We had record shattering heat in Connecticut yesterday! The temperature soared to 96 degrees in Windsor Locks, beating a long standing record by 6 degrees! The previous record was 90 degrees, set on May 18th in 1936. It was a similar story in Bridgeport. The high was 93 degrees, beating the previous record by 9 degrees! The previous record was 84, set on May 18th in 1998.

For the Greater Hartford Area, 96 degrees is the 3rd hottest temperature measured in the month of May. The May record is 99 degrees, set on May 20, 1996 and May 26, 2010. The second hottest temperature is 97 degrees and that occurred on May 9, 1979.

For Bridgeport, 93 degrees ranks as the 3rd hottest May temperature since records have been kept. The May record is 97 degrees, set on May 20, 1996.

While it was quite hot, the humidity wasn’t too bad. Dew point temperatures over interior portions of the state actually dropped into the 40s and 50s. At the Coast, dew point temperatures hovered above the 60 degree mark due to the onshore flow.

NOT AS HOT FRIDAY…

A cold front will pass through the state today and that means the hot weather will come to an end. Still, it is going to be a very warm day with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s. The humidity will drop off during the afternoon as a northwesterly flow of drier air develops behind the front. Showers and thunderstorms could pop up, but they will be few and far between. That means most towns will remain dry.

Cooler air will finally overspread the state tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and lower 50s under a clearing sky.

A COOLER WEEKEND…

High pressure will set up shop across the Northeast throughout the weekend and that is good news for us! Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and the air will be dry and comfortable. Highs will range from the 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s over interior portions of the state.

The mercury will dip into the 40s Saturday night under a mainly clear sky. We wouldn’t be surprised if the temperature dips into the upper 30s in some of the cooler outlying areas.

Sunday looks good too. The morning will be sunny and cool, but the afternoon with be quite pleasant with highs ranging from the upper 60s at the coast to the middle 70s inland. Sunshine may give way to increasing cloudiness toward evening, but the weekend will be dry from beginning to end.

NEXT WEEK…

A cold front will move into Southern New England on Monday. In advance of the front there will be a southerly flow of mild and increasingly moist air. Therefore showers are likely and a few thunderstorms could mix in during the afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy as temperatures max out between 70 and 75 degrees, perhaps even the upper 60s at the coast.

The cold front will move away to the east of New England Monday night and showers will come to an end.

Tuesday will be a nice day with sunshine mixing with clouds during the afternoon. There may be a slight chance for a shower toward evening. Highs will be in the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees.

Wednesday is now looking wet. Low pressure will move into the Northeast and that means we can expect showers or perhaps even a period of steadier rain. It’ll be a cooler day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday should be a little better, but a few showers could pop up since the air aloft will be cool and a bit unstable. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees, perhaps a little higher.

