Price Chopper recalls some bakery items

Some bakery items sold at Price Chopper and Market 32 supermarkets are being recalled due to having incomplete labels.

Price Chopper said a variety of store-made bakery items sold between May 13 and May 16 may have incomplete allergen information.

“There is no health risk for those not allergic to wheat, milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts or soy,” a press release said.

Customers who have a bakery item missing allergen details can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 for a full refund.

For a complete list of items being recalled, click here or call 1-800-666-7667.

