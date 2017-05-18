New York train derailment delays CT commuters

A minor train derailment happened in Rye, NY on Thursday (MTA)

The New Haven Metro-North line is experiencing some delays Thursday afternoon after a train derailed in New York.

The derailment happened in Rye, New York. Officials from MTA said it was a “slow-speed, minor derailment.”

No injuries were reported.

Metro-North riders should expect delays of up to 25 minutes. Amtrak also alerted northeast riders to expect delays.

