Man who said rabbi sexually abused him awarded $15 million

A federal jury has awarded $15 million to a New Jersey man who accused a prominent Connecticut rabbi of repeatedly raping and molesting him when he was a teenager.

Rabbi Daniel Greer and his Yeshiva of New Haven were ordered Thursday to pay Eliyahu Mirlis $15 million in compensatory damages.

Mirlis alleged in a lawsuit Greer sexually abused him for three years while he was a student at the Jewish boarding school from 2001 to 2005. Greer was the school's principal.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name people who say they were sexually abused, but Mirlis' attorney says he wanted to come forward.

Greer has denied the allegations and has not been criminally charged.

Greer's attorney says he and his client are "extremely disappointed" and intend to pursue an appeal.

