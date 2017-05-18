Manchester doctor facing sex assault charges

A Manchester doctor is facing sexual assault charges for touching a patient, saying it was part of an exam.

Dr. Minh Han, 43, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

The victim claimed Han had sexually assaulted him during a prostate exam.

In the arrest warrant, the victim told police Han said "I’m glad you trusted me enough to allow me to do that for you and don't be concerned this is normal office procedure."

ProHealth Physicians, where he practiced, released a statement that said “The health and safety of our patients is our number-one priority. Dr. Han is no longer seeing our patients."

ProHealth would not say if Han is still employed.?

