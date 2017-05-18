Serious injuries reported in Cheshire motorcycle crash

Two occupants of a motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Cheshire.

It happened on Highland Avenue, also known as Route 10, near I-691.

A car and a motorcycle collided, police said.

Southbound traffic in the area is normal at this time, but northbound traffic is being diverted off of Highland Avenue at East and West Johnson Avenue.

Police said Exit 3 for westbound traffic is closed for both entry and exit from I-691.

Traffic exiting I-691 eastbound at Exit 3 will be diverted southbound onto Highland Avenue at the end of the exit ramp.

Police said drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.