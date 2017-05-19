Community comes together to aid fire victims

The community is coming together to help the victims of the massive fire in Waterbury that left a dozen families homeless.

Crews didn’t waste any time demolishing these homes as it was too dangerous to leave them standing.

The intense flames moved quickly Wednesday night.

Waterbury firefighters spent four hours getting them under control - and stayed through the night and morning making sure hot spots didn’t reignite.

Thirty-two people are homeless and the Red Cross is helping and we’re told those families have a place to stay.

Some people only left with the clothes they had on as they ran out of their burning homes.

Yesterday, donations were already coming into the senior center on east liberty street.

And the investigation continues into what sparked the first fire - that spread like a chain reaction to three other homes.

Investigators say they haven’t ruled out arson.

A community meeting is being held this morning at 10 am at the River-Baldwin Recreation Center on East Liberty Street.

We’re told the fire victims will meet with public officials and community leaders to talk about ways to get help - and start over.

