Trump could name ex-CT senator as FBI director today

The president could name a former Connecticut senator as the FBI's director on Friday.

It could happen before President Donald Trump departs for his first overseas trip as commander-in-chief.

Former 2000 vice presidential candidate and Sen. Joe Lieberman is said to be the top contender for the FBI job.

Trump said he's very close to making a decision.

However, the potential selection of Lieberman does not come without some hesitation.

Earlier this week, Trump said the search for the new director to replace recently fired James Comey is rapidly moving.

Four possible candidates were interviewed by Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday. One of those candidates was said to be Lieberman.

The hesitation from a Lieberman selection comes from what some are calling his "maverick" approach to politics.

Trump and his inner circle reportedly don't know how to judge Lieberman's past as both a Democrat and Independent.

Some Democrats are opposed to him taking over the position. They see him as "too political."

Other leaders, such as Republican Sen. John McCain, gave him an enthusiastic endorsement.

A number of members of Congress and other Republican and Democratic leaders, have also called the White House to voice their support for Michigan congressman and FBI agent Mike Rogers.

Trump's decision could happen as early as Friday afternoon.

The Senate must confirm whoever is nominated.

