Cash-strapped Hartford sees labor union reject money-saving contract

A large labor union for the capital city rejected a contact that was meant to save the city millions.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 4, Local 1716, voted down the $4 million cost-saving measure for Hartford.

"Local 1716 members have spoken and rejected the tentative agreement with the city," said Larry Dorman, a union representative. "We are assessing the next steps to take with a goal of protecting the vital services they provide to Hartford residents and businesses."

The union represents roughly 400 workers.

The deal called for wage freezes, a few pay increases and higher insurance costs, among other amendments to benefits.

Its rejection is a setback for Hartford, which has been fending off filing for bankruptcy.

The city's budget hole is nearly $50 million.

Earlier this month, the city council called on Mayor Luke Bronin to implement a hiring freeze for nearly all departments.

Bronin said that the city's departments were already running on lean staffing and failing to refill certain positions would affect how the city is managed.

