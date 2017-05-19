Norwalk shooting leaves 1 man hurt

A shooting in Norwalk that happened late Thursday night left a man with a wound.

Police said they responded to 33 Orchard St. around 11:50 p.m.

A short time later, they said the victim arrived to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives said the shooting did not appear to be random and that the victim was likely targeted.

However, the victim has not been cooperating with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3183.

Anonymous tips can also be phoned in at 203-854-3111 or posted to the department's website here.

