Water officials warn of suspected imposter in Wethersfield

We've been hearing a lot about layoffs these days, and lawmakers are finding ways to cut the budget, including union concessions.More >
We've been hearing a lot about layoffs these days, and lawmakers are finding ways to cut the budget, including union concessions.More >
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.More >
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.More >
Two people on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Cheshire.More >
Two people on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Cheshire.More >
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >
A Manchester doctor is facing sexual assault charges for touching a patient, saying it was part of an exam.More >
A Manchester doctor is facing sexual assault charges for touching a patient, saying it was part of an exam.More >
One person was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Sisson Avenue.More >
One person was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Sisson Avenue.More >
A school employee in Pennsylvania is facing charges after police said he picked up a student by the neck and carried him down the hall.More >
A school employee in Pennsylvania is facing charges after police said he picked up a student by the neck and carried him down the hall.More >
An Arkansas couple was arrested after police found their 15-day-old baby covered in blood with up to 100 rat bites all over her body.More >
An Arkansas couple was arrested after police found their 15-day-old baby covered in blood with up to 100 rat bites all over her body.More >
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.More >
A 74-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash near the Crystal Mall in Waterford earlier this year.More >
A 74-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash near the Crystal Mall in Waterford earlier this year.More >