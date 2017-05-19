Water officials warn of suspected imposter in Wethersfield

The Metropolitan District Commission is warning water customers that someone may be posing as one of its employees in order to get into homes.

The MDC said that on Friday, a man claiming to be from the water company got into a home in Wethersfield near Tobler Terrace.

When confronted about the man's claim, he quickly left.

No other details were released.

The MDC urged everyone to be alert for imposters.

It said MDC employees wear clothing and driving vehicles clearly marked with the MDC logo.

It instructed its customers to stay secure in a home while asking for identification from anyone who comes to the door. All MDC employees have photo identification badges and will gladly display them upon request.

Its policy is "no identification, no entry."

If someone comes to the door without an appointment, customers can verify the person's authenticity with the MDC Command Center at 860-278-7850 extension 3600.

