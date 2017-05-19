Vineyard Vines to open at Westfarms Mall

The signature pink whale is joining the shops at WestFarms Mall in Farmington.

Vineyard vines will open its first central Connecticut store, complete with its neckwear, clothing and accessories for everyone.

“We’re excited to welcome a brand with Connecticut roots to our lineup,” said Ray Lamoureux, marketing and sponsorship director for Westfarms. “With stores that reflect the uniqueness of the area and timeless attire that embraces a carefree spirit, vineyard vines is sure to resonate with our customers.”

The store is coming to the mall's upper level near Center Court.

Vineyard vines prides itself on its neckties and its smiling pink whale logo.

Company founders Shep and Ian Murray grew up in Connecticut before founding the the business in Matha's Vineyard.

Its products are sold in more than 600 stores nationwide.

