Weekend begins with first official heatwave of 2017

It's official.

Friday marked the third consecutive day of 90-degree temperatures, according to meteorologist Scot Haney.

"As of early [Friday] afternoon, the temperature soared to 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, thus making it three consecutive days of 90 in the state. That mean's it's our first official heat wave of 2017."

Thursday saw a high of 96 degrees in Windsor Locks, which beat an 81-year-old record by 6 degrees.

"For the greater Hartford area, 96 degrees is the third hottest temperature measured in the month of May," Haney said.

Wednesday saw a temp of 94 degrees at Bradley.

Friday was not supposed to be as hot as the previous two days as a cold front is approaching.

"The humidity will drop off during the afternoon as a northwesterly flow of drier air develops behind the front," Haney said. "Showers and thunderstorms could pop up, but they will be few and far between."

Bridgeport reached a record high of 87 degrees on Friday. The previous high was 86 degrees in 1998.

The weekend promises to be cooler.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

