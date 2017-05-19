Montville, and it's four sections, is Friday's road trip stop

Montville is located between New London and Norwich on the west side of the Thames River.

It has four sections, including Uncasville, Mohegan, Oakdale and Chesterfield.

It was originally part of New London and has deep roots as a mill town.

Long before the first colonists arrived, the Mohegans were there with a heritage that they trace back to the 1600s.

Uncasville is named after Mohegan founding father Sachem Uncas. The ceremonial collar he wore, along with other Mohegan artifacts, can be found at the Tantaquidgeon, the oldest indian owned and operated museum in America.

"We have to preserve our story," said Melissa Tantaquidgeon Zobel, tribal historian. "It's our responsibility to share it with the general public and we appreciate it when people come to us so they can learn that story."

Today, people around the world are learning some of that story at the Mohegan Sun Casino. Millions of people visit it every year.

For children in Montville, something fun is always erupting at The Dinosaur Place at Nature's Art Village.

There, customers can walk along 40 life-sized dinosaurs that are frozen in time.

Anyone hungry for some homestyle cooking can check out Herb's Country Deli and Restaurant.

It's been described by its patrons as a place where "everyone knows your name."

For more than 45 years, Herb Plotnick has been the force behind the local institution. At 87, he's still at it.

He arrives every morning to sit on a corner stool and make sure his customers are happy.

"It's a family thing," Plotnick said. "That's the first and last thing. It's a family thing."

Everyone has their favorite dish, whether it be Mickey Mouse pancakes or pastrami hash.

Next door is Herb's Country Store, which is full of organic foods and Connecticut-made products like raw milk, yogurt and cheese.

Customers said it's that "neighborly" way of life for them that they value the most.

That's why it was easy to select a charity for Eyewitness News's 20 Towns in 20 Days $1,000 giveaway.

