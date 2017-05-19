Canada lynx born at CT zoo

Two Canada lynx are the newest members of the Beardsley Zoo family.

Felis lynx kittens were born at the Connecticut zoo on April 26.

The kittens still have not had their first examination by the doctor at Beardsley Zoo because the mother is still "extremely protective." The zoo staff are "respecting her need for privacy" and will give the animals an examination in "several weeks."

“At just three weeks old, it will be a while before the kittens venture out in public. They are just starting to explore the world around them," Beardsley Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said in a statement on Friday.

The twins are expected to be on exhibit at Beardsley Zoo early this summer. People can bid on the chance to name the kittens at the auction at the Wild Wine Safari on June 3. For more information about the event, click here.

“This birth is very significant for the Zoo in that it is a first for us. The lynx is among the favorite animals here at the Zoo. Their behavior is so entertaining that our guests never get tired of watching them," Dancho said.

Endangered Species Day is May 19 and zoo officials said it was "especially rewarding" to announce the birth today.

“The birth of new Zoo babies is a testament to our Zoo team’s husbandry experience and the high quality of their care," Dancho said.

The Beardsley Zoo is also home to the kittens' parents. The father, Sasquatch, is originally from the Minnesota Zoo and was born in May 1991. The mother, Selma, is from Hogle Zoo in Utah and was born in May 1992.

For more information about the Beardsley Zoo, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.