PD: Former student arrested for graffiti on UConn campus

Eric Cruz-Lopez was arrested in connection with graffiti on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs. (UConn Police)

A former University of Connecticut student was arrested in connection with graffiti on the Storrs campus.

Storrs and Bridgeport resident Eric Cruz-Lopez, 21, is facing 103 counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

The arrest of Cruz-Lopez comes after the UConn police Department received “multiple reports of vandalism in the form of graffiti at the Homer Babbidge Library and nearby buildings.” Police said the vandalism started in early December and went into the beginning of March.

Police said it took $4,255 to fix the vandalism left by Cruz-Lopez.

