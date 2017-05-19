State Farm now a sponsor of Connecticut highway assistance program

The governor announced on Friday that an insurance company will sponsor the Connecticut highway assistance motorist patrol program.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said the agreement is between the Connecticut Department of Transportation and State Farm.

It allows the DOT to continue its "CHAMP" program.

The program will be renamed "CTDOT State Farm Safety Patrol."

It dates back 20 years and involves proactively patrolling and providing limited assistance to stranded drivers at no cost to them. It also is meant to help provide better traffic control at crash and construction scenes.

“Keeping our highways safe requires proactive management of daily traffic incidents in order to ensure that anyone involved remains protected and these occurrences do not become exacerbated by secondary accidents,” Malloy said. “Our transportation department’s highway assistance program assists motorists who have found themselves in unfortunate situations. By working with State Farm through this innovative funding approach, we are able to ensure that this highway safety program can continue providing the same high-level of service, while actually reducing costs to our state’s taxpayers.”

The program can provide help stranded drivers with fuel, flat tire changes, jump starts and moving vehicles to the highway's shoulder.

State Farm said it operates similar programs in 15 states.

“Our support of CTDOT’s State Farm Safety Patrol program embodies our ‘good neighbor’ philosophy,” said Matthew Hodson, State Farm vice president of agency. “It also underscores the continued commitment State Farm has to auto safety, while helping people recover from the unexpected, which is the heart of the State Farm mission.”

State Farm's sponsorship will offset the operations cost of the program. The remainder of the cost will come from the Federal Highway Administration.

More information on the program can be found here.

