CT father, son arrested after teen injured during 'underage drinking party'

A father and son were arrested after a 17-year-old was injured while falling down a flight of stairs at a home in New Canaan in March.

Andrew Knight, 18, was charged with delivering of alcoholic liquor to a minor and permitting minor to possess alcoholic liquor while his father Douglas Knight, 59, is facing an interfering with an emergency call charge.

Their arrests come after police were called to a home on Oenoke Ridge Road, which is the home of the Knights, around 11:30 p.m. on March 25. Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified teenager injured and rushed the child to Norwalk Hospital.

Police said they received information from the doctor at Norwalk Hospital. The doctor told police that "the victim’s injuries were possibly the result of an assault." It was determined that the injuries suffered by the 17-year-old were the "result of falling down a staircase."

After a "lengthy criminal investigation," police determined that there was an underage drinking party at that home on that night and Andrew Knight had purchased the alcoholic beverages from World of Beverages in Norwalk.

Police said when Douglas Knight arrived home, he "instructed those still at the home, helping the victim, to not call 911."

World of Beverages was "referred to the State of Connecticut Liquor Control Commission."

Andrew Knight is expected to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court on May 31 while Douglas is scheduled to appear on June 1.

