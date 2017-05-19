Arrest made in 2016 hit-and-run crash in Milford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

JUST IN

Arrest made in 2016 hit-and-run crash in Milford

Posted: Updated:
Amanda Keane was seriously injured in a 2016 hit-and-run crash. (submitted) Amanda Keane was seriously injured in a 2016 hit-and-run crash. (submitted)
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Police have made an arrest in a 2016 hit-and-run crash in Milford. 

Amanda Keane was hit by a vehicle after leaving her job as a waitress at Bridge House Restaurant on Aug. 28.  Police said Keane was about to get in her car on Bridgeport Avenue when she was hit by a car. 

Police said the impact of the crash launched her 10 feet and doctors had to put Keane in a medically-induced coma.

The employees at the Bridge House Restaurant raised money for Keane after she suffered serious injuries. 

The Milford Police Department is expected to release more information about the arrest on Friday. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 