Arrest made in 2016 hit-and-run crash in Milford

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Milford on Sunday night where a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Milford on Sunday night where a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police search for suspect involved in hit-and-run crash in Milford

Police search for suspect involved in hit-and-run crash in Milford

Friends and coworkers are pulling together to help a victim of a hit and run who is in the hospital, fighting for her life.

Friends and coworkers are pulling together to help a victim of a hit and run who is in the hospital, fighting for her life.

Friends, coworkers raising money for woman hit by car in Milford

Friends, coworkers raising money for woman hit by car in Milford

Amanda Keane was seriously injured in a 2016 hit-and-run crash. (submitted)

Police have made an arrest in a 2016 hit-and-run crash in Milford.

Amanda Keane was hit by a vehicle after leaving her job as a waitress at Bridge House Restaurant on Aug. 28. Police said Keane was about to get in her car on Bridgeport Avenue when she was hit by a car.

Police said the impact of the crash launched her 10 feet and doctors had to put Keane in a medically-induced coma.

The employees at the Bridge House Restaurant raised money for Keane after she suffered serious injuries.

The Milford Police Department is expected to release more information about the arrest on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.