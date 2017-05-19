Car crashes into outdoor seating at New Haven restaurant

A vehicle crashed into the outdoor seating area of a restaurant in New Haven on Friday afternoon. (WFSB)

A car crashed into outdoor seating at a restaurant in downtown New Haven on Friday afternoon.

The single-car crash was reported at Pacifico Restaurant at the corner of College and Crown streets around 3 p.m.

Police said the driver was on College Street heading toward Crown Street when she veered off the road, up onto an outdoor dining platform, crashed through two to three dozen tables and chairs before she struck and knocked down a telephone pole.

One person, police said, a man riding a skateboard, was minimally injured from the result of the crash. Police said he received road rash, but was standing and talking to police on scene.

The driver, an adult woman, was shaken up by the accident and was cooperating with police. Investigators are working to determine whether the crash was an accident.

Police told Eyewitness News that they were relieved that the crash did not take place during lunch or dinner when the restaurant was busier.

