Flyers address coyote concerns in New London

Flyers were headed out to New London residents in the south end on Friday. (WFSB)

Coyotes have been a huge problem in New London County.

Dozens of students and police officers are teaming up to keep residents informed and safe about the wild and often dangerous animals.

New London students are walking from house-to-house, handing out flyers and talking to residents. All to address the coyote issue in the city.

“I think it's gaining more attention with some of the smaller animals that have been captured and killed by the coyotes,” New London Middle School Principal: Dr. Alison Burdick

Sixty students along with the police department are teaming up and canvassing the south end of New London. Small animals such as dogs have been attacked or killed recently in some resident's backyards.

One woman saw coyotes surround her 92-pound dog.

“They sat there and stared at us and so we brought the dog in the house,” the New London resident said. “And after a few minutes, one and walking up the middle of the road.”

She also got a flyer on Friday that shows tip on how to keep them away.

Even people in neighboring towns have come face-to-face with coyotes and they think it's a problem. They like what the students and officers are doing Friday.

“That's a great idea for them to do because you never know with those animals, they are wild and that thing was 10 feet in front of me and walked away,” Steve Webb, of Montville, said. “Craziest thing I ever seen.”

If you see a coyote, people should not approach the animals. People should also keep small animals inside or keep them with their owners. Parents should also monitor small children.

