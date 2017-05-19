A refreshing change for the weekend!

THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2017!

I never thought temperatures would top 90 degrees today, but they did! The afternoon high at Bradley International Airport was 92 degrees. While that is not a record, it came close! The record high for May 19th is 94 degrees, set in 1962. We now have our first official heat wave of the year! It started on Wednesday with a record high of 94 at Bradley International. We then had a record shattering 96 degrees yesterday. For a heat wave to occur, there must be at least 3 consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher.

While Bridgeport didn’t meet heat wave criteria, there were several days of record warmth including today! Yesterday, the temperature soared to 93 degrees, shattering the previous record by 9 degrees. Today, the temperature topped out at 89 degrees, which surpassed the previous record by 3 degrees. The previous record was 86, set on May 19th in 1998.

While today was dry across most of the state, a few showers and thunderstorms passed through far southwestern portions of Fairfield County. Dew point temperatures were in the low and middle 60s much of the day, but the air began to dry out this afternoon. Dew point temperatures dropped into the 50s away from the coast.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

There is a slight chance for a shower in Coastal Connecticut, but most of the state will enjoy a nice Friday evening. The sky will become clear and the air will turn cooler and drier as a cold front settles to the south of Connecticut. Temperatures will drop back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. The air will turn much cooler overnight. By morning, temperatures will range from 45-55 in most locations. This is certainly a refreshing change!

A COOLER WEEKEND…

High pressure will be the dominant weather feature throughout the weekend and that is good news for us! We may get brushed with a veil of high clouds tomorrow, but there will be a decent amount of sunshine. The sky may actually become mostly sunny during the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 60s at the beaches to 70-75 over interior portions of the state.

The mercury will dip into the 40s Saturday night under a mainly clear sky. I wouldn’t be surprised if the temperature dips into the upper 30s in some of the cooler outlying areas.

Sunday looks good too with partly sunny skies. A veil of high clouds is expected to overspread the state as the day progresses. It is going to be very comfortable with highs ranging from the 60s and the beaches to the lower 70s inland. These are temperatures we normally expect on May 20th and 21st.

NEXT WEEK…

Low pressure will move into the Northeast on Monday. It looks like Connecticut will remain on the cooler side of a warm front. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain and high temperatures in the 60s at best! The wet weather will come to an end Monday night.

Tuesday looks great with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We should see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday and perhaps a stray shower or two. However, it should be a fairly nice day with highs in the 70s again.

A period of rain appears likely Wednesday night and Thursday morning as another storm system moves into the Northeast. Rain should taper off to showers Thursday afternoon and temperatures should top out around 70 degrees.

The week will end on a pleasant note with partly sunny skies and breezy conditions on Friday. It’ll be a seasonably mild day with highs in the middle 70s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

