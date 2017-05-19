A refreshing change from the heat this weekend!

A COOLER WEEKEND

Pleasant Saturday

It will be a beautiful day! High pressure will be the dominant weather feature throughout the weekend. Our sky may get brushed with a veil of high clouds for a time today, but there will otherwise be a decent amount of sunshine and the sky may actually become mostly sunny during the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 60s at the beaches to 70-75 degrees over interior portions of the state.

Chilly tonight

The mercury will dip into the 40s Saturday night under a mainly clear sky. We wouldn’t be surprised if the temperature dips into the upper 30s in some of the cooler areas, such as valleys in northwestern and northeastern parts of the state.

Another pleasant day Sunday

Sunday looks good too with partly sunny skies. A veil of high clouds is expected to spread over the state as the day progresses. The air will feel comfortable with highs ranging from the 60s and the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Ironically, these are temperatures we normally expect on May 20th and 21st.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be rainy. Low pressure will move into the Northeast on Monday. It looks like Connecticut will remain on the cooler side of a warm front. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain and high temperatures in the 60s at best! The wet weather will come to an end Monday night.

Tuesday looks great with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We should see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday and perhaps a stray shower or two. However, it should be a fairly nice day with highs in the 70s again.

A period of rain appears likely Wednesday night and Thursday morning as another storm system moves into the Northeast. Rain should taper off to showers Thursday afternoon and temperatures should top out around 70 degrees.

The week will end on a pleasant note with partly sunny skies and breezy conditions on Friday. It’ll be a seasonably mild day with highs in the middle 70s.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

