Nice Sunday, rainy Monday

REALLY CHILLY TONIGHT

Have a few extra blankets on the ready by the foot of the bed! The mercury will dip into the 40s Saturday night under a mainly clear sky. We wouldn’t be surprised if the temperature dips into the upper 30s in some of the cooler areas, such as valleys in northwestern and northeastern parts of the state.

A BEAUTY SUNDAY

Sunday will be as pretty as this Saturday afternoon was. A veil of high clouds may spread over the state as the day progresses; however, there will be enough sun to be able to say “wow; it’s nice!” The air will feel comfortable with highs ranging from the 60s and the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Ironically, these are temperatures we normally expect on May 21st.

NEXT WEEK

Rainy Monday

Monday will be rainy. Low pressure will move into the Northeast on from the Great Lakes. There will be a fairly robust conveyor of moisture coming up from the south, and lofted higher and higher into the atmosphere, especially here in southern New England, courtesy of a warm front that will be to the south. This upward motion to his moisture will create heavy rain, especially during the afternoon. Connecticut will remain on the cooler side of a warm front. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain and high temperatures in the 60s at best; many models are suggesting 50s will be more common. The wet weather will come to an end Monday night.

Warmer Tuesday

Tuesday will be truly pleasant, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees. High pressure will be its cause, but will only be present for about 30 hours. So, expect changes to follow after the stunning weather Tuesday.

More clouds, a few showers Wednesday

The weather will transition to dreary weather again Wednesday. The process will be gradual, so a lot of the day will be dry, just increasingly cloudy. As a wave of low pressure develops south of the New England Coast, a few showers will develop. But, given the snail’s pace of this development, most of the day should be fairly nice, with highs in the 70s again.

Rainy by Thursday

A period of rain appears likely Wednesday night and Thursday morning as another storm system moves into the Northeast. Rain should taper off to showers Thursday afternoon and temperatures should top out around 70 degrees.

Nice Friday & next Saturday

The week will end on a pleasant note with partly sunny skies and breezy conditions both days. It’ll be a seasonably mild day with highs in the middle 70s Friday. Saturday will be slightly warmer.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

