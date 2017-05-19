Wet at times Monday

NOT AS COLD TONIGHT

We will not have a repeated cold night tonight. Last night, many towns had lows in the 30s; this time around, clouds will increase at a pace that should suspend the cool-off, with lows in the upper-40s and lower-50s, instead. Well after midnight, a few showers may also pass; most of the state, however, will remain rain-free.

NEXT WEEK

Rainy Monday

Monday will be rainy, especially during the afternoon. Low pressure will move into the Northeast from the Great Lakes. The explanation of the weather situation remains unchanged from yesterday: there will be a fairly robust conveyor of moisture coming up from the south, and lofted higher and higher into the atmosphere, especially here in southern New England, courtesy of a warm front that will be to the south. This upward motion to his moisture will create heavy rain, especially during the afternoon. Connecticut will remain on the cooler side of a warm front. Therefore, we can expect periods of rain and high temperatures in the 60s at best; many models are suggesting 50s will be more common. The wet weather will come to an end Monday night.

What has been changing is the exact level of moisture available for rain. Some models are only suggesting 0.5-0.75 of an inch of rain, whereas others have forecast as much as 2.0 inches of rain in some parts of the state. Right now, we think that a likely scenario would be generally a half inch to an inch of rain.

Warmer Tuesday

Tuesday will be truly pleasant, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper 70s. A developing coastal storm will be awfully close, however, even though it is expected to glide south of New England. It may spray clouds over our skies for a while, but it appears that only part of the day may be cloudy and that the rain will stay offshore.

Beautiful Wednesday

We will have a warm and dry day Wednesday. This forecast is a departure from this morning’s; it appears high pressure will be a slow-mover and good weather will, indeed, come Wednesday. With partly sunny skies, the air aloft will support low-80s near the ground; we are projecting a high of around 81 inland, but 70s at the beaches, where the sea breeze will cool things off.

Showers by Thursday, lasting through Saturday

A period of rain appears likely Wednesday night and Thursday morning as another storm system moves into the Northeast. Rain should taper off to showers Thursday afternoon and temperatures should top out around 70 degrees. The parent system causing the rain will not necessarily scoot away, however. The upper-level low will cross the skies Friday and will send another spoke of energy into the region Saturday. This set-up means that scattered showers are in the forecast through the end of Saturday. Whereas it will definitely not rain during the entire period, the weather will be unsettled enough to warrant toting the umbrella.

Nice Sunday

The unsettled weather will shift east and high pressure will build into New England from southern Canada. The result will be sunny, pleasant weather Sunday, with highs in the lower-70s and a fresh breeze.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”