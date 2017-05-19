Plane experiences mechanical problem before landing at Bradley Airport

An airplane experienced a mechanical problem before landing at Bradley International Airport on Friday evening. (WFSB file photo)

An airplane had a mechanical problem before landing at Bradley International Airport on Friday evening.

The American Airlines flight landed safely around 6:30 p.m.

There was no impact to airport operations, according to Bradley spokesperson.

No further information was released by authorities.

