Plane experiences mechanical problem before landing at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -

An airplane had a mechanical problem before landing at Bradley International Airport on Friday evening.

The American Airlines flight landed safely around 6:30 p.m.  

There was no impact to airport operations, according to Bradley spokesperson. 

No further information was released by authorities. 

