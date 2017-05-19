100 deadliest days for teens on the roads starts Memorial Day

As the summer season approaches, the roads will soon be clogged with not only vacationing families but teens getting behind the wheel for the first time.

AAA said the 100 deadliest days on the road begins on Memorial Day weekend.

Eyewitness News is looking into some of the simple things you can do to protect your children.

“Focused more on not using my phone so much, the cause of the dangers and I drive less because there are more bills,” Shawn Lee, of South Windsor, said.

Maturity comes with time and for the hundreds of thousands of teens that will be hitting the roads this summer, it's simply not there yet. South Windsor Deputy Police Chief Scott Custer told Eyewitness News about the common pitfalls for teen drivers.

“I would have to say texting while driving is the biggest issues,” Custer said.

AAA study backs that up. The start of Memorial Day begins the 100 deadliest days where an average number of deaths from crashes involving those 16-19 go up 16 percent compared to other times of the year. The study shows the top three distractions for teens are

talking to passengers

texting or using the phone

looking at something else inside the car

“They're taking their eyes off the road, that's the problem because things can happen in a split second,” Custer said. “You cover a lot of distance going 30, 40, 50 miles an hour.”

Police are cracking down this season, statewide, the Click It or Ticket Campaign is happening and it also looks for people using phones. The state is also trying to keep kids safe by requiring supervised driving for the first year behind the wheel.

“For the first six months, nobody can be in the car with you other than a licensed instructor or parent of a guardian who had a license for four or more years,” Custer said. “Then for the next six months, you can have other family members in the car.”

Police have one big piece of advice for parents and it could save lives. They said to make your children put their phone in the glove compartment anytime they head out on the road.

