Gas leak reported at school in Kent

Crews are working to cleanup after gas leaked out of a tank at a school in Kent on Friday night.

The gas leak was reported at Marvelwood School around 6:20 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found a 1,000-gallon inground tank leaking into the building.

Gas company crews were still working on repairs and the gas should be pumped out overnight or early Saturday morning. Authorities said there is no concern about classes on Monday.

All the students at Marvelwood School were evacuated from the building.

There is no word on what caused the leak.

