New Haven house fire displaces 7 people

New Haven firefighters responded to a home that left seven people displaced.

Officials said the fire broke out before 8 p.m. on Maple Street.

No occupants were injured.

One firefighter was checked out, although it is unclear what for.

The fire was put out around 9 p.m.

Seven emergency vehicles responded, including three engines.

