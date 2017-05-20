Three killed in overnight fiery crash in Manchester

Tape blocks off Route 44 near Fairview Street in Manchester (WFSB)

Manchester police say three people were killed and two others injured in a serious overnight crash on Route 44.

Route 44, also known as Center Street, remains closed at this time in the area of Fairview Street as police continue their investigation.

Police said the single vehicle crashed and caught fire just off the roadway.

The driver and front seat passenger were both taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford with non-life threatening injuries.

However, police said the three occupants in the back of the vehicle were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did say that all the occupants were in their late teens to early 20s.

The crash remains under investigation and police said speed is being looked at as a possible factor.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.