Tractor trailer rollover closes I-84 on-ramp

Tractor trailer ends up on its side along the I-84 eastbound exit 28 ramp. (CT DOT camera)

The on-ramp to Interstate 84 eastbound at exit 28 in Southington is closed because of a tractor trailer rollover.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. officials said and the ramp from Route 322 in Southington near the truck stop is closed.

There is no word on if the driver was injured but the cab and trailer both toppled over blocking the ramp and also the right lane of the eastbound lanes.

There is no word how long it will be before the ramp is reopened.

