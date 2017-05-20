Car fire closes exit 63 in North Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Car fire closes exit 63 in North Haven

State police are asking drivers to take caution near exit 63 on Route 5/15 Northbound in North Haven as firefighters battle a car fire.

Dispatchers at Troop I said there were no injuries.

The accident was reported at 3:42 p.m. 

