LIFESTAR en route for double motorcycle crash in Washington

WASHINGTON (WFSB) -

LIFESTAR was called to a double motorcycle accident in Washington on Saturday evening.

State police, the Washington Fire Department, EMS closed the intersection of Church Hill Rd and Popple Swamp Rd.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

