Two hurt in double motorcycle crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Two hurt in double motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
WASHINGTON (WFSB) -

LIFE STAR was called to a double motorcycle accident in Washington on Saturday evening.

State police, the Washington Fire Department, EMS had closed the intersection of Church Hill Rd and Popple Swamp Road.

Two people were hurt but it is unclear what the extent of their injuries is.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.