Heightened emotions experienced at crash site in Manchester

A makeshift memorial was established by those grieving the loss of three young lives in an overnight car crash. (WFSB).

Emotions ran high for Manchester High School students tonight as many gathered at the scene where hours before 3 people were killed and 2 injured in a fiery overnight crash.

Police told Eyewitness News that one of the victims was a student of Manchester High School, but none of the victims have been identified.

One of the people at the makeshift memorial of a gold and silver cross surrounded by candles and flowers, said he took a call from police that parent should ever have to take.

Manchester resident, Mallory “Bernard” Mickens told Eyewitness News that he forced himself to visit the Center Street scene where a car veered off the road and struck a telephone pole, before bursting into flames. Mickens said that his daughter, Bernaria Mickens was one of the victims in the accident.

"I just wanted to come by and see where my daughter had her last breaths at," Mickens mourned. “She was a sweet girl, she got a beautiful baby named Jamiah."

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash, however, they said speed may have been a factor.

"People don't realize that if you are driving a vehicle, whoever is driving the vehicle,” said Mickens. “You’re responsible for those people who are in the vehicle."

Now, Mickens said he is trying to make sense of the tragedy at which he stood.

"I talk to her every day, but the last time I spent time with her, was Mother's Day” said Mickens. “We had breakfast together."

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 645-5500.

