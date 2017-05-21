Section of Route 140 closed in East Windsor following crash

A section of Route 140 in East Windsor is closed after a car crashed into a pole.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and the pole was knocked down, trapping the driver in the car.

The woman was successfully removed from the car and had minor injuries.

Route 140 is closed between Winkler Road and Route 5.

Eversource is currently on the scene. 339 people are without power while the pole is being fixed.

