Connecticut last in the nation to celebrate Tax Freedom Day

Connecticut marks its Tax Freedom Day on Sunday, the day when the average person has finished earning enough money to pay their annual income taxes.

The Tax Foundation, which does an annual report, says Connecticut's freedom day is the latest in the nation.

The Tea Party and other groups plan to rally on the Capitol steps Sunday afternoon to mark the occasion.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic and Republican legislative leaders will meet next week to discuss how to close a $2.3 billion budget deficit.

The Tax Foundation says Mississippi has the earliest tax Freedom Day, marking the occasion on April 5.

