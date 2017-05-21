PD: Man stole donation jar from Waterford gas station

Emotions ran high for Manchester High School students tonight as many gathered at the scene where hours before 3 people were killed and 2 injured in a fiery overnight crash.More >
Manchester police say three people were killed and two others injured in a serious overnight crash on Route 44.More >
A motorcyclist was taken to Hartford Hospital after a collision with a car in Manchester on Saturday evening.More >
LIFESTAR was called to a double motorcycle accident in Washington on Saturday evening.More >
A section of Route 140 in East Windsor is closed after a car crashed into a pole.More >
Meriden Police closed Old Colony Road in Meriden on Saturday afternoon for a crash.More >
Three people have been transported to the hospital after an American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Friday afternoon.More >
The on-ramp to Interstate 84 eastbound at exit 28 in Southington is closed because of a tractor trailer rollover.More >
A Seymour teenager is living on through a scholarship fund that gives money to a Connecticut cheerleader in her honor. Dorie and John Poeta gave away a $1,000 scholarship on Friday to Middletown senior Alyssa Salafia.More >
Today will be as pretty as this Saturday afternoon was. A veil of high clouds may spread over the state as the day progresses; however, there will be enough sun to be able to say “wow; it’s nice!”More >
