PD: Man stole donation jar from Waterford gas station

Police say this man stole a donation jar from a Waterford gas station (Waterford police)

Waterford police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing a donation jar from a gas station.

It happened at the Hess gas station on Boston Post Road.

The money was being collected for needy animals.

Police said the man distracted the clerk by asking for an item behind him while concealing the donation jar under his shirt.

Anyone with information should call Waterford police.

