PD: Man injured in Norwalk shooting

A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Norwalk on Sunday.

Police said it happened on Kossuth Street. The street is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact police at 203-854-3011.

