Report shows continued drop in Connecticut homelessness

A new report shows the level of homelessness in Connecticut has declined for the third straight year.

Volunteers participating in the annual Point-in-Time Count, conducted Jan. 24, counted 3,387 homeless individuals. That marks a 13 percent decline since last year. It's also a 24 percent decrease since 2007, when the first statewide census was conducted.

The same count also found 34 veterans in emergency shelters, a 24 percent decrease since 2016. Fourteen veterans were found unsheltered, which marks a 67 percent decrease.

The count shows chronic homelessness in Connecticut has declined sharply, dropping 60 percent since 2014 and 11 percent since 2016.

Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Lisa Tepper Bates credits efforts by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and local communities to end homelessness, "not just managing it."

