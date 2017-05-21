Memorial park opens at site of nightclub fire where 100 died

The site of The Station nightclub fire that killed 100 and injured more than 200 people in 2003. The memorial is scheduled to open during a ceremony Sunday. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

A memorial park opened at the site of a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island that killed 100 people.

A Sunday ceremony opened the memorial to The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick. Hundreds of people were in attendance.

The blaze began when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White ignited flammable foam installed as soundproofing. More than 200 people were injured.

The service featured music, as well as a reading of the names of each of the victims.

The park includes individual granite markers for each victim, as well as a timeline of important events before and after the fire.

Officials including Gov. Gina Raimondo, former Gov. Don Carciei and members of the state's congressional delegation were in attendance.

